17 Capital Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

17 Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.4% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $455.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $214.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $505.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.81 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.00.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.