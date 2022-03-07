17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $978,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 35,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,936. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.23 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

