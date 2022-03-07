17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 69 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

17 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.06. 1,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.03 and a 200 day moving average of $195.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.