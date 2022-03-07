17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 800 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

17 Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 746,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,115,598. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

