17 Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

17 Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.7% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,773,000 after buying an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.61. 10,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $81.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,716 shares of company stock worth $5,499,509. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

