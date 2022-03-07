$175.94 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will post $175.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.60 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $122.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $749.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $782.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $806.41 million, with estimates ranging from $723.55 million to $847.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

NYSE NSA traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $70.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 559,937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 503,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,794,000 after acquiring an additional 487,999 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

