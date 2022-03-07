17,705 Shares in RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of RxSight as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in RxSight during the third quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in RxSight during the third quarter worth $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in RxSight during the third quarter worth $61,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RxSight during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RxSight during the third quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RXST shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RxSight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. RxSight Inc has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 19.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

