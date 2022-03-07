$183.55 Million in Sales Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will announce $183.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.50 million and the lowest is $181.96 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $812.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.04 million to $830.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IS. Capital World Investors grew its position in ironSource by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,015,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ironSource by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,564 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ironSource by 9,773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,807 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,824,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,483,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,699,000 after buying an additional 4,254,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,567,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. ironSource has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

