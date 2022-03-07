18,876 Shares in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of Lancaster Colony as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $162.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

