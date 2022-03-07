1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

DIBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $581,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,051.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

