$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.52 billion. Hershey reported sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year sales of $9.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,611 shares of company stock valued at $207,158,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.11. 91,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,123. Hershey has a twelve month low of $146.06 and a twelve month high of $213.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.45 and a 200-day moving average of $185.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

