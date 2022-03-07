233,978 Shares in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 233,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Investors Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $360,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,272. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC opened at $15.59 on Monday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

