2,695 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 943,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after acquiring an additional 439,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $99,415,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,868,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.95. The company had a trading volume of 602,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

