2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSVT shares. Cowen started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,978 shares of company stock worth $175,698.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78. 2seventy bio has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $64.00.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

