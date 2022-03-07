$3.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce earnings of $3.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the highest is $4.29. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of $5.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $13.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.09 to $15.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 36,003 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

