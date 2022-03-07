$30.83 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) to report $30.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.49 million. Zynex reported sales of $24.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $158.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.25 million to $160.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $193.78 million, with estimates ranging from $187.25 million to $200.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Zynex stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.76. Zynex has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Zynex during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynex during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

