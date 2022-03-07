$300.94 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) to post sales of $300.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.93 million and the highest is $326.04 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $301.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 85,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.79. 2,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,077. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 118.58%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

