323 Shares in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 24.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $102,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $62,995.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,535 shares of company stock valued at $775,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Shares of MGPI opened at $80.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.13. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

