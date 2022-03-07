34,285 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,749,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 3.8% of Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Viridian Ria LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,021,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $9.58 on Monday, reaching $467.61. 116,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,467. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $452.36 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

