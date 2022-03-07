3,600 Shares in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $193.06 on Monday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.26 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.50.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

