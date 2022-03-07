$429.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will announce $429.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.87 million. Cable One reported sales of $341.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.80 EPS.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

CABO stock traded down $20.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,434.08. 41,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,558.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1,744.26. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,375.63 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cable One by 18.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 25.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cable One by 4.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,466,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cable One by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

