44 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.79.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $210.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.