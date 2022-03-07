44 Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after purchasing an additional 387,267 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $33.53.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,755 shares of company stock worth $8,483,584 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

