44 Wealth Management LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after buying an additional 473,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 156.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in General Mills by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,348,000 after purchasing an additional 748,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

