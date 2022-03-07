44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 21 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in ASML by 3.4% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $594.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $243.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $692.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $767.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

