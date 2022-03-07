4,444 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.4% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,354,000 after buying an additional 557,059 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,605,000 after buying an additional 298,540 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,579,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,216,000 after buying an additional 170,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.60. 4,308,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,670,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

