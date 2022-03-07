$5.85 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) will post $5.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $5.70 million. Atara Biotherapeutics posted sales of $3.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $43.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.56 million to $73.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $58.62 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $134.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 103.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 1,075,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,223. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $782.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

