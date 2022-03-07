576 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $17.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.92. 6,869,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,304,924. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.65. The company has a market capitalization of $305.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

