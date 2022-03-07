6,113 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $67.00 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $70.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

