7,093 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Acquired by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,781. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.