$76.17 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) to post sales of $76.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.27 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $93.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $327.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.20 million to $336.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $364.10 million, with estimates ranging from $350.50 million to $377.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HMST shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $50.62 on Monday. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

