$8.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) to announce $8.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.26 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $8.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $36.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.03 billion to $36.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.12 billion to $39.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON traded down $5.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.