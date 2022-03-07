817 Shares in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGJ. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,660,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 136,863 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,820,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,007,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter.

PGJ opened at $29.34 on Monday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $73.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19.

