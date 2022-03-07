$86.40 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will report sales of $86.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.85 million to $87.22 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $68.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $376.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.34 million to $378.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $479.39 million, with estimates ranging from $467.17 million to $494.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVRR opened at $69.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.86. Fiverr International has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $262.90.

Fiverr International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.