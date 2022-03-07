89,629 Shares in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of PFSweb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter worth approximately $15,157,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 404.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 136,794 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.73. PFSweb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.

PFSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

