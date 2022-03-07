$92.03 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $92.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.68 million to $92.40 million. Quantum reported sales of $92.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $369.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $370.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $390.78 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $396.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QMCO. B. Riley cut shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 140,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 281,692 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 259,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 84,725 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 47,695 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $2.67 on Friday. Quantum has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.17.

Quantum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.