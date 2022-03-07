Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.40.

ANF opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

