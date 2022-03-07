Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA) Short Interest Down 25.5% in February

Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Abri SPAC I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPA opened at $9.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85. Abri SPAC I has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Abri SPAC I Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Abri SPAC I Inc is based in NEW YORK.

