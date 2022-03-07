Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

ASO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.55.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

