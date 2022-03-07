ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q4. The company’s sole marketed drug, Nuplazid, has recorded strong sales since its launch. Its top line consists of only net product sales of Nuplazid. The drug’s label-expansion program looks promising, with several studies being currently underway. The company filed for Nuplazid label expansion in February 2022. If approved, not only will the drug’s eligible patient population be expanded, but will also boost sales in the days ahead. However, heavy dependence on Nuplazid for revenues remains a worry. Also, the regulatory setback wherein the FDA issued a complete response letter for Nuplazid’s label expansion, hurt the stock severely. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a woe. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.18.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.