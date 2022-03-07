Access Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

AAPL traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.68. 3,438,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,342,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

