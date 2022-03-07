Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,729. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.