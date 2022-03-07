Access Financial Services Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio makes up approximately 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXP. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.76. 72 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,479. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

