Access Financial Services Inc. Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.66. 482,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,676. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

