Access Financial Services Inc. Has $733,000 Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.40% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 451,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMF traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.87. 1,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,458. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $9.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

