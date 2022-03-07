Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) Insider Buys £50,000 in Stock

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) insider Dan Wright bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($67,087.08).

Shares of ACRL opened at GBX 21.60 ($0.29) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44. Accrol Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 69 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

