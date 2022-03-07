Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) Insider Buys £50,000 in Stock

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) insider Dan Wright bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($67,087.08).
Shares of ACRL opened at GBX 21.60 ($0.29) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44. Accrol Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 69 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Accrol Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
