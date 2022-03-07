Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,205,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 280,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.43% of Accuray worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accuray by 10.7% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,804,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 173,866 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Accuray by 16.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accuray by 44.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 813,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Accuray by 6.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,934,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 223,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Accuray by 26.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

ARAY opened at $3.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $306.02 million, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter purchased 11,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $39,673.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray (Get Rating)

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.