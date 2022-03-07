Activest Wealth Management Has $40,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 325.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $2,648,361.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.55.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.