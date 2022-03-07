Activest Wealth Management Purchases 1,000 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Chewy were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 426.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,694,000 after acquiring an additional 377,614 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 5,903.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $45.27 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2,263.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.30.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $730,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

