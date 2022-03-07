Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 293.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Acushnet were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 13,148.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 598,515 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $22,836,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $6,677,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 42.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,153 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $43.13 on Monday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

